Hayes, Bobby
May 20, 1957 - November 22, 2020
Mr. Bobby Gerald Hayes, 63, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, passed away suddenly at Forsyth Memorial Hospital Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born May 20, 1957 in Lancaster County, South Carolina to the late Vinson G. Hayes and Carolyn Patricia Hunter Hayes. Bobby was well respected in the community as owner of Carolina Industrial Battery, Inc. He prided himself of his and the company's reputation he maintained with his customers. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Nathan "Gray" Hayes. Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Jennifer L. Hayes; a brother, Philip Hayes (Sheila Hayes); five children, Bradley G. Hayes (Leiloni), Erin S. Nicgorski, Travis L. Markle (Michelle), Ashley E. Love (Darren) and Clinton-John Markle (Debbie). He was Papa to nine grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Makenna N. Monroe (Chase), Justice N. Buckholtz, Ryleigh Paige Nicgorski, Taylor M. Markle, Hayden R. Buckholtz, Beau A. Markle, Aiden D. Hayes, Hunter A. Markle and Lena M. Hayes. A small immediate family-only memorial will be held at Salem Funeral and Cremation Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday. Family and friends may stop by the home Saturday afternoon 4-6 at the family home in Pfafftown, NC. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals and Cremations
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.