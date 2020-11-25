LEXINGTON - Lorene W. Swicegood, 86, passed November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Nov. 25, 2020 at Midway United Methodist Church Christian Fellowship Center. Burial following. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Midway United Methodist Church Christian Fellowship Center
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Midway United Methodist Church Christian Fellowship Center
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Lorene (Mamaw). She always wore a smile and was one of the sweetest ladies I knew. Her laugh made you light up from thr inside. She will be missed by so many. Thoughts and prayers for you all and my God give you strength though this hard time.
Karen Sappington
Friend
November 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sherrill called to tell me of Rene's passing, and I am so sorry. She was such a sweet lady, always with a big smile, and I know that she will be missed by so many. I told Andrea and she said that for years Rene would come by and speak to her at Home Depot. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Mike, I remember you as a little boy; my husband was Leonard Groce, who was your Grandma Gin's brother, and Andrea is our daughter.
Carole Groce
November 24, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Lorene's passing. You all our in our hearts and prayers! Marty and Eve Sink
Eve Sink
Friend
November 23, 2020
She was such a sweet lady with a big smile. Prayeras for the family. I know she loved you all.