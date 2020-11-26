He was the best person I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. One of the strongest people I ever knew. He was a great dad, son, brother and friend. You are loved by many and missed by all that knew you. You may be gone my friend but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace and kiss Cj for me. Tell him his mamma loves and misses him so much. See you on the other side my friend.

Audte Hotchkiss November 25, 2020