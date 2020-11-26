Smith, Jr., Donald Ray
June 1, 1968 - November 21, 2020
Mr. Donald Ray Smith, Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born the son of JoAnn Jackson Smith and the late Donald Ray Smith, Sr. on June 1, 1968 in Forsyth County. Donald was a sports fan and enjoyed coaching Pop Warner Football. He was a loving son, father, paw-paw, and brother. In addition to his father, Donald was preceded in death by a son, Colten Smith, and his brother, Paul Jeffrey Smith. He is survived by his mother; daughter, Cierra Smith; sons, Dalton Smith and Shane Merideth; sister, Kimberly Bland (Patrick); granddaughter, Alayna Jean; niece, Madison Bland; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. A private service will be conducted for the family. Mr. Smith will lie in state from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM Saturday, November 28 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.