Halliday, Linda Westfall
April 22, 1952 - November 21, 2020
Linda Westfall Halliday went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born April 22, 1952, to John (Buddy) and Loretta (Dumpy) Westfall in Poca, West Virginia, Linda graduated Valedictorian from Poca High School, received a BS from Morris Harvey College where she was a Sister in Delta Zeta Sorority, and MS from West Virginia University. She retired as a public school educator after teaching 34 years in West Virginia, Florida, and North Carolina. Linda was a member of Sunrise United Methodist Church in Lewisville, North Carolina, and was a member of the Praise Band. Gifted musician and artist, nature lover extraordinaire, and hoarder of all things intellectual, Linda graciously shared these gifts with anyone she encountered.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David Halliday, her parents, and her brother, Larry Westfall. Her survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Bart Shaw, nieces Lori (Stephen Surrell) and Niki Farrington, nephews Chad and Nathan Westfall, sister-in-law Kathy Westfall, grandnieces (Maci, Amee, Carly, and Adalynn) and grandnephews (Michael and Conor).
There will be no funeral, at Linda's request, but the family will hold a private Homegoing Celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care Foundation (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) where Linda received excellent care until her passing. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.