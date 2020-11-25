Menu
Rev. Virgil Thaw Chitty
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Chitty, Rev. Virgil Thaw

November 29, 1937 - November 23, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM – Rev. Dr. Virgil Thaw Chitty, 83, passed away on November 23, 2020. Virgil was born on November 29, 1937 in Forsyth County to Luther and Mary Frances Doty Chitty. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served as Pastor of Harvest Baptist Church in Walkertown for 43 years. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by one brother, Allen "Pete" Chitty.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Alma Butner Chitty; two daughters, Veige Beeson (Ronald) and Velma Blake (Darrell); two grandsons, Jason Beeson (Jessica), and Joshua Bowman (Ashley); one step grandson, Jason Blake (Christina); three great-grandchildren, Jadon and Jaxon Beeson, and Amelia Bowman; and three step great grandchildren, Elijah, George and Ivy Blake.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and view Virgil and sign the register, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A private service will be held with Pastors Robert Combs, James Whittington and Verlin Oliver officiating. Burial will be at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road, Kernersville, NC 27284
