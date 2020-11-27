Brooks, Don Arthur
August 3, 1943 - November 23, 2020
Mr. Don Arthur Brooks, age 77, was born August 3, 1943 in Ashe County to Roscoe and Ola Brooks. He was one of four children.
He attended Lansing High School and went on to attend multiple higher education campuses, including Forsyth Technical Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne and NC State University. At NCSU, he received a degree in civil engineering. He worked many different jobs including the Winston-Salem Journal, the City of Mount Airy and finally retired from the NC DOT in 2008.
He served proudly in the military in 1968-69. He was in the Army, Sgt. E5 and fought bravely in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his father Roscoe Brooks and his mother Ola Brooks; brother-in-law John Patterson (Shirley).
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Yvonne Patterson Brooks; children Marissa Dawn Brooks, and Marty Ross Brooks (Ashley); grandchildren Quinton Don Brooks, Carter Jeffrey Brooks, Kydon Joshua Brooks, Grayson Kelly Brooks; siblings Ronnie Brooks (Audrey), Alta Brooks Davis (Glenn) and Brad Brooks (Bobbie); brother-in-law Wayne Patterson; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved and was very proud of.
Don was a man who loved God, his country and his family. He was a protector and provider for many. He loved working on his cars, westerns, county/gospel music, reading and telling stories and corny jokes. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church where he led Children's Sunday School for many years, served faithfully as a deacon and helped start The Brotherhood. He went on many youth trips as a chaperone, including the one he remembered the most fondly to Jamaica. He shared these acts of faith with pride often.
The family wished to express their sincere appreciation to the physicians, nurses and staff of Novant Health, specifically those in Hematology and Oncology, for their care over the past 2 years of this journey. The family would also like to thank everyone who has prayed with us and for us.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Enon Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Godfrey officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Leukemia Lymphoma Society
or the American Red Cross.
Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Brooks family.
.
Huff Funeral Home
East Bend, NC
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.