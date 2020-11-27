Tucker, Joe Glenn



May 20, 1944 - November 23, 2020



Joe Glenn Tucker, 76, of King, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Joe was born on May 20, 1944 to the late Willis Rufus Tucker and Nellie East Tucker. He was a machine operator at R.J. Reynolds for thirty-three years. He was a greeter at Calvary Baptist Church, and had also participated in bus ministry visitation. Joe loved to read his Bible and talk about the Lord, and also loved to drive his tractor.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Rufus Tucker and Nellie East Tucker, as well as his brothers, Bobby, Joel, Richard, and Robby. He is survived by his spouse, Ruby "Molly" King Tucker, his daughter Lisa Epperson, his sons Michael and Richard Epperson, his sisters Lucille Tucker Thompson (Fred), Pat Tucker Bullins, and Doris Tucker, and his brother Tommy Tucker (Betty). Mr. Tucker will lie in state from 11:00 am. to 7:00 pm. on Friday, November 27 at Slate Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 pm. in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Falls Primitive Baptist Church. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joe Glenn Tucker.



Slate Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.