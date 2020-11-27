Miller, Stuart N.
March 1, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Stuart N. Miller, of Abor Acres, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born March 1, 1933 to M.E. (Jack) Miller and Elizabeth N. Miller.
He attended R. J. Reynolds High School, where he was Drum Major, a member of both the dance band and orchestra, and awarded Best Musician. He joined the Winston-Salem Symphony Orchestra soon after it was formed (and rejoined after his time in the Army). He attended UNC Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the marching band and student council. In 1953 he was inducted into the Army Band and stationed first at Ft. Bragg, then Bremerhaven, Germany. On April 9, 1955, Stuart married his high school sweetheart, Ann Bowles. Upon discharge he joined his brother and father as part-owner of Insurance Service Co. He was president of the Independent Insurance Agents Association, the Twin City Kiwanis Club and was vice president a founding board member of Forsyth Country Day School.
Stuart was a faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, Stuart was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bowles Miller; and daughter, Lucy Miller Carr. He is survived by son, Stuart N. Miller, Jr. of Lewisville, NC; brother, Charles W. Miller of Winston-Salem; and three grandchildren, Carolina W. Miller and Christopher E. Miller of Charlotte, NC and Patricia Ann "Annie" Carr, of Charleston, SC.
A private service for Stuart will be held at 2pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 by the Columbarium of Centenary United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Stuart's name to the Forsyth Humane Society, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to the Forsyth County Day School Scholarship Fund, 5501 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
