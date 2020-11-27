Wise, Mother Jessie Jackson
March 28, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Mother Jessie Jackson Wise, 82, wife of the late Dr. Robert L. Wise, Sr., passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at her home. She retired from Forsyth Memorial Hospital as a respiratory therapist. Mother Wise is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles and Marian Jackson and seven siblings. She leaves to cherish loving memories, four children, Bishop Robert L. Wise, Jr.; Marian Wise; Bishop Jerry Wise (Debra) of Winston-Salem, NC and Samuel Jackson (Ikuko) of San Diego, CA; two brothers, Richard Jackson and Roosevelt Bennet (Betty) of Winston-Salem, NC; two sisters-in-law, Helen and Brenda Jackson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am-11:00 am; family visitation will be 11:00 am-12:00 pm and private service will begin at 12:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Macedonia Holiness Church of God of the Apostolic Faith, Inc. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.gilmorefunerals.com
. (Gilmore)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.