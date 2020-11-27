Boger, Lawrence Guy
April 17, 1929 - November 23, 2020
Mr. Lawrence Guy Boger, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Lawrence was born in Davie County on April 17, 1929, to the late Guy and Dora Boger. Lawrence served his country in the United States Army and after receiving an honorable discharge, went to work at the Winston-Salem Journal, retiring after many years of service. Lawrence was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Billings Boger; two brothers, Irving Boger and Samuel Boger; and one sister, Eva Lee Nicks. He is survived by his daughter, Debi Daniels (Ernest, Jr.) of Winston-Salem; one son, Randy Boger (Robin) of Rural Hall, NC; and three grandchildren, Ryan Daniels, Jake Boger, and Gracie Boger. A graveside service with full military honors will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Bruce Updyke officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Boger. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.