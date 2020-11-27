Menu
Charles "Mike" Davenport
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
Davenport, Charles "Mike"

February 14, 1972 - November 24, 2020

Charles Michael "Mike" Davenport passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 48. Born February 14th, 1972 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mike spent his life giving of himself to his family and his community. Mike was most proud to be known as daddy to his two daughters. He adored his wife and was a caring family man and friend. He was always generous with his time, dedicating countless hours to his community as a fireman and fire instructor. Mike is survived by his wife, Roxanne Sharron Davenport; two daughters, Kristina Howard (Tyler) and Charity Davenport; parents, W.E. and Annie Shouse Davenport; brother, Chris Davenport (Christina Howell); two nieces, Kaitlyn Davenport and Ella Howell; nephew, Andrew Davenport and his mother-in-law, Kay Sharron. Preceding him in death was his father-in-law, Roger Sharron; maternal grandparents, Roy and Ollie Mae Shouse and his paternal grandparents, A.B. and Sybil Davenport. A service celebrating Mike's life will be held Saturday, November 28th at 2:00pm, Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Showalter officiating. The internment will follow the service at Beck's Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:50 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, 6328 Yadkinville Rd. Pfafftown, NC 27040. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Davenport family.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
We are so sorry for your loss and the family is in our prayers. Mike worked closely with Women's Ministry events setting up and making sure everything was a go. He was generous with his time for sure. He was so personable. I am sorry for Roxanne's loss and we will be in prayer. I was shocked to see he had passed. Such a nice person.
Esther Novotny
November 28, 2020
Cap you will be missed. Thank you for all the memories from Station 21. You´ll never be forgotten.GOD BLESS YOU SIR
KOSTANTINOS N. KATSILIS
November 28, 2020
My God hold each of you tightly during this difficult and sad time. May his love and mercy help to guide your thoughts and steps through the days ahead. So sorry for your loss. I have known Chris for many years. His family lived next to next to my brother Dale in Tobaccoville. Praying for your healing. Stanley and Linda Merritt
Stanley Merritt
November 28, 2020
All of out hearts and prayers are with you during this time . Your Walgreens family cares and our thought a prayers are with each of you
Cheryl young
November 28, 2020
Roxanne, Christina, and Charity (and extended family), I was shocked to read of your loss when I opened the paper this morning. I am so sorry. From connecting in our Sunday School class to teaching him in an English class, the connection led to our adopting a certain African gray parrot named Alex and being there to help with Christina's wedding. All these memories make me smile, and they show how eclectic a man he was. Mike was a remarkable man with amazing talents. In fact, I can't think of a field of study that he didn't know something about. I always felt safe when he was around -- like he could take charge and right any situation that came up. I will forever be indebted to him for the care and concern he gave when we thought I was having a stroke. He would not leave my side until the ambulance came, and he gave my mom a follow-up call just to find out how I was. Mike, you are gone too early, and you will be missed.
Kristin Redfield
November 27, 2020
Chris, I sorry to hear about Mike, if three is any thing that I can do please let me know. I have you and the family in my prayers.
LLoyd McCormick
November 27, 2020