Davenport, Charles "Mike"



February 14, 1972 - November 24, 2020



Charles Michael "Mike" Davenport passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 48. Born February 14th, 1972 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mike spent his life giving of himself to his family and his community. Mike was most proud to be known as daddy to his two daughters. He adored his wife and was a caring family man and friend. He was always generous with his time, dedicating countless hours to his community as a fireman and fire instructor. Mike is survived by his wife, Roxanne Sharron Davenport; two daughters, Kristina Howard (Tyler) and Charity Davenport; parents, W.E. and Annie Shouse Davenport; brother, Chris Davenport (Christina Howell); two nieces, Kaitlyn Davenport and Ella Howell; nephew, Andrew Davenport and his mother-in-law, Kay Sharron. Preceding him in death was his father-in-law, Roger Sharron; maternal grandparents, Roy and Ollie Mae Shouse and his paternal grandparents, A.B. and Sybil Davenport. A service celebrating Mike's life will be held Saturday, November 28th at 2:00pm, Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Showalter officiating. The internment will follow the service at Beck's Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:50 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, 6328 Yadkinville Rd. Pfafftown, NC 27040. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Davenport family.



Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel



6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.