Whisonant



Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Mr. Desmond "DJ" Raye Whisonant, 17, will be held today, November 27, from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020. Douthit Funeral Services.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.