Grovetown, GA - Pastor Allen Transou Jr., 53, formerly from Mocksville, NC, passed away November 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Grovetown, Georgia. Courtesy of Douthit Funeral Services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Nov
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
Praying for comfort. Allen was one of the most positive and uplifting men I have ever known. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him.
Charlie Pangle
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stracie Jones
November 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Rev. Transou has been a part of our spiritual family for many years. We hate to see you part from us, but God needed you more! Rest in Heaven Reverend Transou! Sincerely, Bennie & Maebell Butler