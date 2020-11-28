Adam, Billy
February 19, 1931 - November 26, 2020
Billy Odell Adams, age 89, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late Odell and Lucille Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Hugh Adams. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Steve) Newsome, and Terry Adams; grandson, Corey Adams; sisters, Barbara Ring, and Betty (Fred) Gentle; brothers, Lawrence (Mae) Adams, Larry (Una) Adams, and Roger (Sandra) Adams. Mr. Adams loved working on race cars; he was involved in drag racing from the early 1950's until the late 1960's, and he worked on many cars just to help people out in the East Bend community. Billy was a hard-working man with a good sense of humor, and most of all, he was a great father who never let his children down. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Union Cross Friends Cemetery with Dr. Robin Dixon officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff of Batangas Gardens at Bermuda Village, and Trellis Support Care for the loving kindness and support provided to the family during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.