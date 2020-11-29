Dinkins, Betty Crawford
November 22, 1936 - November 23, 2020
Mrs. Betty Crawford Dinkins, 84, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Betty was born in Forsyth County to the late Acy and Iola Crawford on November 22, 1936. After graduating from Gray High School, she went to work for Arcade Fashion Shop for 32 years. Once the store closed, she worked at the Forsyth County tax office for 9 years until her retirement. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church for over 70 years. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh, Herman and Frank. Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Billie Dinkins; son, Stephen Jones and wife Millison; granddaughters, Stephanie Vaughn and husband, Steven; Jennifer McGuirt and husband, Travis; Bill's children, Robin, Randy, Lisa and their families. A private family service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Kivett Hicks officiating. Flowers accepted or you may send a memorial donation to Salem Baptist Church, 429 S. Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.