Robert Edward Merritt
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Merritt, Robert Edward

March 27, 1927 - November 14, 2020

Mr. Robert Edward Merritt, 93, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Winston-Salem. A service of worship and celebration of Robert's life will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church and will only be available via Zoom (login information below) at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Merritt family.

Topic: Robert Merritt's Memorial Service

Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87273738769?pwd=eHZGZzh5UitqazBTMXVzWWU2dFpxUT09

Meeting ID: 872 7373 8769

Passcode: 501361

Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Services, Inc.

206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Aunt Cama Mary and family: I'm so sorry for your loss. Uncle Dooby was always one of my favorites. What great times we all had in Little Switzerland growing up and celebrating Grandpa's birthday every summer. Please take care and know that the Clarkson family loves you all.
Robert Clarkson
November 20, 2020
Dear Cama and family, I was so sorry to learn of Robert's passing. He was a blessing to know, such an intelligent and loving man. He contributed so much to my positive experiences in Arbor Acres. "Out of The Box" under the leadership of you two, added so much to my understanding! And his beautiful photos were a window into his soul. My thoughts are with you in this sad time. Marty Carroll
Marty Carroll
November 18, 2020
SO VERY SORRY CAMA AN ALL FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU EVERYONE.. PRAYERS SUE P. BAUGUESS AN SON BRANDON DOBSON NC
SUE P BAUGUESS AN SON BRANDON BAUGUESS
Friend
November 18, 2020
I would like to express my deep sadness at the passing of a great citizen of Mount Airy. Robert and Cama were very active in American Freedom Association established by his father Oscar Merritt. It was a privilege to work with him to encourage students to participate in the World Affairs Essay Contest with the winner participating in a trip to the United Nations. His influence and support of world peace through law and economic development is still felt through this organization.
My deepest sympathy to Cama and all the Merritt family.


Carol Burke
Carol Burke
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dearest Cama and all of the wonderful Merritt clan,

One of my favorite parts of growing up in Mount Airy was spending time at the Merritt house. You all were always hosting interesting people, playing good music and discussing fascinating topics. Robert was a great example of someone who used his life to the absolute most. A great example for all of us.

Dad (Tom White) always considered him one of his greatest friends. We will always remember and appreciate his playing the guitar so beautifully at Dad's memorial service. After they moved to Winston-Salem, we always appreciated and enjoyed running into them at various performances and art galleries.

Our love goes out to Cama and your entire family.

Julie (White) and Bob Lauwers
Julie White Lauwers
Friend
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family of Robert Merritt. I am just finding out about his transition. My prayers are with you.
Jo Daniels. Safe Shuttle
November 18, 2020