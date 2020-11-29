Matheson, Priscilla April Parsche



The light of the world has dimmed now with the passing of Priscilla April Parsche Matheson, 81, who passed away on November 18th in Memphis, TN. She was a beloved mother, friend, sister, and daughter. Priscilla, known as Pris, was born on April 28, 1939 in Sheboygan Falls, WI. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Lee (Stahl) Parsche and her father Harvey Phillip Parsche and her younger sister Julienne. She brightened the lives of everyone she met.



College-educated and hardworking, she helped break through the glass ceiling and was valued and respected by those who worked with her and those for whom she worked.



Family was of the utmost importance to her and she went to great lengths to stay connected to everyone, spending countless hours researching the lineage of every branch of the family tree for more connection.



Honorable and conscientious, friends and family would often turn to her when in need of guidance, truth, or just a shoulder to lean on.



A cherished member of her church community as well as other social circles and groups, her artistic talents and creative sense of humor entertained and inspired.



Her love and compassion knew no limits and everyone who met her was better for it.



She is survived by her two sons, Erik Matheson, his wife Audrey, their two daughters Madeline and Sophia, of Tennessee; Robb Matheson, of Texas, his daughter Alexandria Dockery, and her son Owen Jaeger, of Georgia. She is also survived by a sister, Shelley (David) and a brother, Phil (Sue), as well as a host of nieces and nephews spread throughout the country.



She was a beautiful soul who loved with all of her heart and will be missed greatly.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Southern Friends Animal Society, at P.O. Box 481, Nesbit, MS 38651, or Shelby Farms Park at 6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis, TN 38134.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.