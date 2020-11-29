Maners, Michael Royce
August 13, 1949 - November 28, 2020
Michael Royce Maners, 71, of Winston Salem, NC, passed away at his home on November 28, 2020. Mike was born in High Point, NC, on August 13, 1949, to Martin A. ("Doc") Maners and Annie Marie Maners. He is a 1967 graduate of High Point Central High School and he served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1973. In 1969, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Marcia ("Marcy") Wilson. They have shared 51 years together. Mike spent many years as a Manufacturer's Rep for Electrical Distribution Products in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In the early 1980s, his job relocated his family to the Florida panhandle where they lived until the mid-1990s. After this, Mike and his family returned to North Carolina. Mike loved the Lord and was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church for many years. He passed his love of the Lord to his children and his grandchildren and was wholly devoted to sharing the Gospel with others. Mike's children and grandchildren were his world, and he devoted much of his time to coaching football, baseball, and softball for them. Even after his chemotherapy treatments, Mike made it a point to attend his granddaughter's softball tournaments. He also enjoyed woodcarving and spent many hours in his shop, carving, building, repairing, and crafting, many times with his children and grandchildren at his side.
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marcy Maners, and his children, Lesley Maners Dumas and husband, Justin, of Winston Salem; Laurie Maners Carden and husband Chris, of Winston Salem; and Brian Michael Maners and wife, Brooke, of Lexington; his grandchildren, Haley and Caitlyn Carden, Brody and Aubrey Maners, Haven Callahan, and Isabella ("Bella") and Holton Dumas; and his siblings, Martin ("Marty"/"JR") Maners, Jr. of Birmingham, AL; G. Lance Maners and his wife Sandy of Wilmington, NC; and Cheree Culpepper and husband Fred of Charlotte, NC.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jay Bowers officiating.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and to High Point Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one or both of these facilities or to Canaan United Methodist Church for memorials. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.