Hamlin



Winston-Salem - Mrs. Ollie E. Hamlin, 97, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She may be publicly viewed today from 1:00 PM ~ 6:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.