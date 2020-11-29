Spainhour, Jr., Walter Francis



December 29, 1929 - November 28, 2020



Walter Francis Spainhour Jr. (Known to all as "Speedy") went home to be Jesus on Saturday morning.



Speedy retired from Piedmont Airlines, was one of the best mechanics in the area, and loved working with his hands. He was instrumental in establishing the first Youth Ministry at Jefferson Church of Christ. He was also a key leader in their Young at Heart Ministry. He faithfully served as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher.



Speedy had a passion for missions and believed in the importance of education which influenced his sons to organize Footbridge Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit that promotes both missions and education worldwide.



Outside of church, he was the driving force in the foundation of the Muttenz Descendants Inc. which was responsible for relocating the original (1774) Spainhour Cabin to King Central Park in 1999.



Speedy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty (Kiger); two sons, David (Robin), and Danny (Holly); and Grandchildren, Ryan (LeRue) Rumph, Christopher (Allie) Spainhour, Camden and Reegan Spainhour, and Great-Grandchildren, McKinleigh, SaBella, Salem, and Daveigh.



The family will be receiving friends at Jefferson Christian Church on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 PM. The family will also receive friends for a short period following the service. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jefferson Church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Footbridge Missions; Muttenz Descendants Inc.; or to the Jefferson Church Cemetery Fund.



Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.