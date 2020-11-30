Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Dudley Frye
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Frye, William Dudley

December 7, 1951 - November 27, 2020

Mr. William Dudley Frye, 68, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 7, 1951 in Forsyth County, the son of William Wade and Mary Davis Frye, Jr. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Piedmont Commercial Caulking. A kind-hearted person who helped everyone; he enjoyed pool, bowling, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his siblings, Linda Frye Edenfield of Winston-Salem, Robert David Frye (Jane) of Cleveland, GA., John Lee Frye (Barbara Pruitt) of Lexington, Mark Alan Frye (Annette) of Winston-Salem and Helen Frye Nifong of Winston-Salem and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice La., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.