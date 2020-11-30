Williams, Donna Lynne Gordon
February 28, 1955 - November 21, 2020
Donna Lynne Gordon Williams was taken from this earth far too soon on Saturday, November 21st at 3:15pm, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was surrounded by family as she took her last breath. We know she has found peace in her forever resting place in heaven. Donna was loved by so many and she will never be forgotten. With a heart bigger than herself, Donna was selfless and always put her family before anything else. She was sweet, loving, thoughtful, passionate, funny, and could be a real spitfire at times. Words can't articulate this tragedy or express how deeply she will be missed. Donna was born in Winston-Salem, NC on February 28, 1955, to Eloise and Donald Gordon. She is survived by her three children, Ashley Duncan and her husband, James, Laura Mussell and her husband, Matt, and Alex Williams and his fiancée, Kristi Romero; by her most special and precious granddaughter, Madeline Mussell; by her mother, Eloise Gordon Masche; and by her brother, Keith Gordon and his wife, Pandora. She is also survived by two special cousins, Daughn Eagan and Gordon Nunn. Donna was preceded in death by her father, James Donald Gordon. Donna graduated from Reynolds High School and Wingate College. She was employed at Landmark Builders, Inc. and really enjoyed working there. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is handling the arrangements. Visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donna also had a tremendous love of animals and memorials can be made in her name to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or the charity of your choice
Condolences for the family can be sent to Williams Family/C/O The Gordons at 155 St. George Place Bermuda Run, NC 27006.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.