Roddy, Patricia Sue Golding Roddy



July 10, 1937 - November 28, 2020



Mrs. Patricia Sue Golding Roddy, 83, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born July 10, 1937, in Cana, VA to the late Gayther Monroe Golding and Celia Viola Tate Golding. Mrs. Roddy loved the beach, camping, birds, and nature. Most of all, she loved her family. In her later years, Mrs. Roddy enjoyed being home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Beauford Roddy; and two sisters, Eloise Dotson and Odessa Golding. Mrs. Roddy is survived by her two sons, Terry Wayne Roddy (Debbie) and Kenneth Trent Roddy (Marsha); three grandchildren: Sabrina Snider (Brian), Landon Roddy, and Jordan Roddy (Mindy); and one sister, Thelma White. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall with the Ministers Steve Cook and Rick Hughes officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.



Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel



305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.