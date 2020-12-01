Menu
Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin
1947 - 2020
Nemoytin, Jeffrey Alan

January 4, 1947 - November 23, 2020

Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born January 4, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, to Betty Feig Nemoytin and Bertram Chauncey Nemoytin. He is survived by his wife, Marla Nemoytin, step-daughter Monica Heyden and husband Thomas, and grandchildren Madison and Matthew Heyden. A service will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, VA. Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's memory would be appreciated to your local First Tee or local Poodle Rescue. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
