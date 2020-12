Nemoytin, Jeffrey AlanJanuary 4, 1947 - November 23, 2020Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born January 4, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, to Betty Feig Nemoytin and Bertram Chauncey Nemoytin. He is survived by his wife, Marla Nemoytin, step-daughter Monica Heyden and husband Thomas, and grandchildren Madison and Matthew Heyden. A service will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, VA. Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's memory would be appreciated to your local First Tee or local Poodle Rescue. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101