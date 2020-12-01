Nemoytin, Jeffrey Alan
January 4, 1947 - November 23, 2020
Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020, in Winston-Salem, NC, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeffrey was born January 4, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, to Betty Feig Nemoytin and Bertram Chauncey Nemoytin. He is survived by his wife, Marla Nemoytin, step-daughter Monica Heyden and husband Thomas, and grandchildren Madison and Matthew Heyden. A service will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg, VA. Memorial contributions in Jeffrey's memory would be appreciated to your local First Tee or local Poodle Rescue. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
