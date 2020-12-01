Armstrong, Georganna Gold
October 17, 1942 - November 24, 2020
Georganna Armstrong passed away peacefully in her home November 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Georganna was born in Whiteville, N.C., to the late George and Minny Gold.
Georganna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny Armstrong; two daughters, Jennifer A. Rineer and husband, Joseph Rineer of Lewes Beach, D.E., Joanna Armstrong and fiancé, Chris James of Greensboro N.C.; her 6 grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Mattox, Gavin, Ainsley and Aspen; stepmother, Yvonne Gold of Lake Wacamaw; sister, Phyllis Stanley and husband, Wayman Stanley of Lake Watery, N.C.; sister-in-law, Lynn Armstrong of Lake Norman.
Georganna attended The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She took a teaching job in Winston-Salem, where she met and then married the love of her life.
Georganna was a fabulous mother to her two daughters. She was a teacher for the better part of her life. She could have taught anywhere, but felt it was important to teach in schools where she would make the biggest difference!
Georganna was certainly one of a kind and, without a doubt, will be missed.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center). Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.