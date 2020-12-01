I'm so sorry to hear of Mrs. Armstrong's passing. She was my third grade teacher at Latham Elementary and she truly made an impact on my life. She was a gifted educator, my personal favorite, and she inspired me to become a teacher. I have now been in education for twenty years and I'm grateful to have known this wonderful soul. My prayers go out to her family, especially her daughters, who I know she loved dearly.

April Holleman Rogerson December 1, 2020