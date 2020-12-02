Carithers, Barbara Ann Lackey
November 29, 1948 - November 27, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Ann Lackey Carithers, 71, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born November 29, 1948 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Wayne and Grace Coggins Lackey. Barbara was a life-long resident of Winston-Salem. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1967 and studied nursing at Forsyth Technical Community College. She worked at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for nearly 40 years, most of them in the Vascular Surgery Department. Barbara especially loved engaging with all the young residents when they started in her clinic and she took great pride in following their careers after they left. She retired in 2013. Barbara was an independent and determined lady who found fulfillment in caring for others. In her 40s she became certified as an EMT and joined Forsyth Rescue Squad. She volunteered countless hours with the squad, and she was thrilled that she could keep up with the younger members who often called her "mom." Barbara loved watching races at Bowman Gray Stadium, enjoyed the beach, loved dogs, and loved her grandchildren. She will be remembered by everyone for her wit and sass, but also her generosity. Just as Barbara was "mom" to countless younger colleagues and friends, she became "Granny B" to a whole new generation as her circle of friends and family expanded. Nothing made her happier. Barbara was an unforgettable and unwavering mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind a legacy of caring, service and humor, and a loving community of friends and neighbors who looked out for one another. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Jackie Carithers. Survivors include her two daughters, Kristina Reynolds and husband, Billy of Winston-Salem and Tiffany Carithers and fiancé, Steve Ferrell of Winston-Salem and her three grandchildren, Katie, Riley and Finn Reynolds. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. The family will have a private visitation. Her family would like to thank Sue Cothren, Monti Roberts, and the medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for the care they gave her. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Forsyth County, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.