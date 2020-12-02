Menu
Anita Dabrohua Wesson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Wesson, Anita Dabrohua

September 22, 1930 - November 30, 2020

Anita D. Wesson, age 90, passed away at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, New York, on Monday, November 30. She had lived in Rochester for the last year and a half of her life.

Anita was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Castro and Eleanor Funk Dabrohua. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois, and later attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, majoring in Spanish.

At Swarthmore College, Anita met David C. Wesson early in her freshman year. They married in 1951 and lived in Charleston, South Carolina, while David served in the Navy, and then in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, until his death in 2019.

The 1951 yearbook from Swarthmore described Anita as "dynamic and vivacious, a good listener with a quick sense of humor." Anita often said that she learned to truly listen by knitting during class in college. The love Anita found in college for drama and swimming enriched her entire life.

A seasoned traveler, Anita once said her favorite place in the world was in a chair in the audience of any theater. She was very proud of her title role in the play Sabrina Fair with a little theater in Charleston, South Carolina. Later in life, Anita worked with the Winston-Salem Arts Council to bring professional theater into the Winston-Salem schools, a passion that also enlisted her own children as very amateur techies and stage hands.

Anita was an ardent reader, belonging to book clubs both in Winston-Salem and at the Wessons' summer home in Vermont. She hoped to pass along the love of reading by recommending and giving books to everyone she knew. In her retirement years, she volunteered for many years at Crisis Control Ministries, but also tutored reading to school children. She always counted it as one of her personal successes to have recognized that one child in the afterschool program could be a successful reader if only he had glasses. She made sure that he got them.

As a child, Anita learned to swim in Lake Michigan. Anita was on the college varsity swim team when swim suits were made of wool. That sports attire may have gone out of fashion, but her love for the sport never did. She enjoyed swimming in the cold waters of the Northeast Kingdom in Vermont. After standing on the rock wall near the water's edge, enjoying the calm of the lake and the mournful cry of the northern loons, her dive into the water was a thing of precision and beauty, even into her late 80s.

In Winston-Salem, Anita and David were members from 1955 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Anita served on the Vestry and was an active member of the Episcopal Church Women there.

An only child herself, Anita loved her numerous children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Scott) and sons Peter (Carolyn) and Joel (Lisa); three granddaughters, Alicia (Andy), Meredith (Craig), and Elizabeth; and two great-grandsons, James and Isaac.

Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Crisis Control of Winston-Salem or Forsyth Tech.

Cremation Services of Western New York

2309 Culver Road

Rochester, New York 14609 Phone: 585-544-4500
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Anita was a regular and favorite patron of ours at the Reynolda Branch Library. Sending love and prayers to her family and friends. RM Staff
Jenny Boneno
December 2, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news- condolences to the family. The Wessons were neighbors growing up and Mrs. Wesson always made Trick or Treating stops at their house such fun( and delicious!).
Laura McLeod Vance
December 2, 2020
What a bright light Anita was! She brought her keen mind and contagious enthusiasm to every encounter and project. Know that she will be greatly missed by her many friends at St. Timothy´s.
Brooke Johnson Suiter
December 2, 2020