Plowden, Bennie Lee
May 23, 1939 - November 15, 2020
Bishop Bennie Lee Plowden was born May 23, 1939 in Winston-Salem, NC to Bishop Benjamin U. Plowden and Evangelist Cora L. Plowden. He passed away peacefully midday Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. He was the former Pastor of the True Light Non-Denominational Church. He was a graduate of Atkins High School Class of 1959 and a member of the marching band under the direction of Mr. Harry Wheeler. After high school, he obtained an Associate Degree in Carpentry from Forsyth Technical Institute in Winston-Salem. "Bennie Lee" was an accomplished musician who played many musical instruments. He was truly gifted on the organ and piano. After retiring from Piedmont Airlines, he played and sang with church choirs in NY, NJ, Washington, DC, Chicago, and for a vast number of choirs and groups all over North Carolina and in Tennessee. He travelled with and played on albums with the Brooklyn All-Stars Gospel Group and locally, The True Light Gospel Singers, The Napper Singers, and many, many others. Other highlights include playing the organ for the High Point Furniture Market and being inducted into the Winston-Salem Hall of Fame for Organ Players. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Plowden; and sisters, Ruth Petree and Juanita P. Golden. Surviving family and friends include his son and daughters, Keith (Millie) Ingram of Willingboro, NJ, Marjorie Plowden of Winston-Salem, NC, and Tunya (Terry) Theus of Greensboro, NC; stepsons, Tony and Lydell Thompson of Winston-Salem, NC; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mother Elizabeth Jones of Winston-Salem, NC, Mrs. Geraldine Newell of Laurel, MD, and Mrs. Barbara Jean Nowlin of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Information on a memorial service will be provided at a later date. We appreciate everyone's prayers, acts of kindness, and expressions of sympathy during our moments of bereavement. Thanks to Trinity Glen Nursing Home, the staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and the kindness of Russell Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.