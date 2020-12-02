Lawson, Linda
January 3, 1946 - November 28, 2020
Linda Louise Earnhardt Lawson passed away on November 28, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Everyone has one natural mother – Linda was the epitome of what it means to be a tender, kind, and loving mother to her two sons. Linda was an accomplished artist in the kitchen, on canvas, and in life. She did all things with poise and grace. Her gentle touch was remarkable when she worked on her art – while sitting at her painting table in the natural light – which is how those closest will remember her. Linda showed her love through her art; most notably her religious icon paintings. It was no surprise for those who knew her that she was an acrobatic wing walker in her early years because she was always daring and fearless. Linda has left an indelible mark on those who knew her, especially her family members and her sons. They were confident that they could accomplish anything with her by their side as she was always a willing participant in many of their projects and schemes. Linda filled every day with love and grace, warmness, pleasing smells in the kitchen, and a love and a happiness that we will forever remember. She leaves us with many great recipes that her family will continue to cherish. Linda was a faithful member of St. Leo's Catholic Church. She gave her time volunteering with the children of the parish who knew her as "Ms. Linda." Her family and friends can have peace of mind knowing that Linda will continue to be with them, to give them a sense of confidence and encouragement throughout their future endeavors. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Harold Earnhardt; and her dog, Nick. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Derek Lawson and Brett Lawson (Deborah); two brothers, Mickey Earnhardt (Marsha) and Jerry Earnhardt (Deby); a granddaughter, Minka Lawson; and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, 102 W. Third Street #1110, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.