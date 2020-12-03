Hughes, Sue Binkley
April 21, 1924 - November 29, 2020
Mrs. Sue Binkley Hughes, 96, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Homestead Hills. She was born April 21, 1924 in Forsyth County, the daughter of Willie and Lena Boger Binkley. She was an active member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church until her health prevented. She served in many capacities there including as a member of the Women's Fellowship; a Circle leader; a member of the Board of Elders; a leader in her Sunday School class; a Lovefeast Diener and ultimately as Head Diener. She also was a former President of the Southern Provincial Women's Board of the Moravian Church. Sue enjoyed baking, traveling, being a mother and grandmother, and taking part in activities with her many friends. Her kind, thoughtful, caring attitude kept her cheerful until the end. She always placed others before herself and sacri?ced her needs for family and friends. She was a true example of a Christian life. Sue's life revolved around her devoted family and New Philadelphia Moravian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reuben Hughes; a great-grandson, Will Hughes; ?ve sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her children, Rodney Hughes (Dianne) of Sunset Beach, Marty Zimmerman (Stuart) of Sylva and John Hughes (Janie) of Kernersville; seven grandchildren, Erin Zimmerman (James Broucek), Ashley Macleod, Garrett Zimmerman, Michael Hughes, John Hughes (Anna), Taylor Hughes (Courtney) and Kyle Hughes; four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be directed to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Crisis Control Ministry, 200 10 St. E, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.