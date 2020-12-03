Tatum, Gary Wilson
March 14, 1947 - December 2, 2020
Gary Wilson Tatum, 73, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday December 2, 2020.
A graveside funeral service celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing during the service.
A native of Forsyth County, NC, Gary was the son of the late James Wilson Tatum and Alda Smith Tatum. Gary loved his church and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville, where he was a faithful member of the Jesse White Sunday School Class. He was a former volunteer fireman of Talley's Crossing Fire Department. Gary's passions in life were Wake Forest sports and Fire Trucks.
Survivors include his brother, Joe Tatum and wife, Sandra of Kernersville, NC; niece, April Tatum Lenhart and husband, Todd of Kernersville, NC; great-nephew, Brodie Lenhart; two great-nieces, Abbie Lenhart and Kara Lenhart; and special cousin, David Dillon and wife, Pam.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his nephew, Shane Tatum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Kernersville, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Trinity Glen Nursing Facility.
