Walker, Judith Carolyn Cranfill
April 20, 1953 - December 1, 2020
Mrs. Judith Carolyn Cranfill Walker, 67, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020. Judith was born in Forsyth County to the late Early Cranfill and Virginia Shell Cranfill on April 20, 1953. Judy was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for over 29 years in the Airline Industry, working with Piedmont, US Air and American Airlines. Judy also worked for Forsyth County Environmental Affairs, BB&T and retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health. She loved shopping, decorating, and traveling. Judy loved people and always had a quick comeback. She is survived by her husband, Michael Walker; brother-in-law, Jerry Walker and wife Brenda and several cousins. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
