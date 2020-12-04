Menu
Submit an Obituary
Laurie Walker Moore Jr.
1937 - 2020
Moore, Jr., Laurie Walker

January 10, 1937 - November 29, 2020

Laurie Walker Moore, Jr., age 83, died at his home in Winston-Salem, NC Sunday surrounded by his family. He was born January 10, 1937 in Carteret County, NC. His grandfather served in the Life Saving Service in the waters of coastal NC while his father became the town doctor in Beaufort, and so his love of the water and interest in medicine began early in life. He attended the McCallie School prior to graduating from Wake Forest University in 1959 and went on to receive his medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1963. Joining the U.S. Navy during his 3rd year in medical school, he entered its Senior Medical Program and completed his internship at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC in 1964. Graduating from the U.S. Naval School of Aviation Medicine in 1965, he went on to serve as a U.S. Naval Flight Surgeon in the Vietnam War until 1969 (retired U.S. Navy Reserve 1985 – Captain). Upon his return from Vietnam, he performed his medical residency and completed his Pulmonary Fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia from 1970-1974. He was a beloved pulmonary physician with Peninsula Pulmonary Associates at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA from 1974 until he retired in 2003. In addition to his strong sense of duty for service to community and country, he loved his family dearly. A husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Pat, his six sons, Larry/Shannon, Lee, Lane/Dianna, Phillip/Stefanie, Lindsey/Amy and Zane/Mindy, and 11 grandchildren. Memorial services are not currently planned, however, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider an Honor and Memorial Donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
