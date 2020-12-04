Wagner, Mollie Craig
August 24, 1931 - November 30, 2020
Mrs. Mollie Craig Wagner was born in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Walter and Selena Craig. She was the only daughter and the third child of the family. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Charleston, SC and received her undergraduate degree from South Carolina State University and her Master's degree in education from N.C. A &T State University. In college, she joined the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Mrs. Wagner was an elementary school teacher and music director in the public schools of Forsyth, Davidson and Pender Counties, North Carolina. Mollie married David H. Wagner, Jr. This union was blessed with four daughters and one son. She emphasized the importance of education, and among her five children, three received law degrees, and two became medical doctors. She died in the comfort of her daughter's home, surrounded by loving family. She was buried in the Evergreen Cemetery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina following a private ceremony on December 3, 2020.
Mollie was predeceased by her brothers, Henry L. Craig and Dr. Walter O. Craig, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Ruth R. Craig. She is survived by her brother, Irvine M. Craig (Bunnye) of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law, Shirley Craig-Goldsboro (Charles) of Olathe, KS; her children, Brenda C. Wagner of Washington, DC, Davida W. Martin (Harold) of Summerfield, NC, David H. Wagner, III (Miriam) of High Point, NC, Davette W. Williams (Elliott) of High Point, NC, and Davonia N. Michael (Jay) of High Point, NC; her twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
or perform a kind act in her memory.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.