McClendon



Winston-Salem - Mr. Antonio McClendon, 49, passed away November 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Saturday, December 5, 2020 (RUSSELL)



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.