Hamrick, Jr., Von Baxter
September 27, 1935 - November 27, 2020
Von Baxter "Tink" Hamrick, Jr, age 85, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Wake Forest/Baptist Medical Center. Von was born September 27, 1935 in Forest City, North Carolina and was the son of the late Vonnie Baxter Hamrick, Sr. and Jennie Lou Doggett Hamrick. Growing up in Forest City, he was reared in the Florence Baptist Church and graduated from Cool Springs High School.
He went on to attend Wake Forest University, where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in business administration. He also attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Von worked his entire career with McLean Trucking Company in Winston-Salem from 1958 until 1988. His last position was Director and Department head of Data Processing. He remained with the company through the bankruptcy and liquidation.
Von was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Catherine Crouch Hamrick in 2018.
Survivors include his son, John Knox Hamrick of Clemmons, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Friday, December 4, 2020 in The Padgett and King Chapel with the Reverend Dr. Bobby Gantt officiating. Interment will be in the Eternal Hills Memorial Park.
