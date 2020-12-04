Hobson, Rebecca D.
May 30, 1948 - December 3, 2020
Ms. Rebecca D. Hobson, 72, "Aunt B," of East Bend, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020 at Woltz Hospice in Dobson, NC. She was born on May 30, 1948 to Weldon "Hop" and Frances "Sissie" Matthews Hobson. She attended East Bend High School and began her career in banking while in her senior year. She served the people of Yadkin County with knowledge, grace, and kindness for thirty plus years. She worked for Northwestern Bank, First Union and finally Yadkin Valley Bank. When First Union left East Bend, she worked tirelessly to achieve another bank for our community. Many folks today have a home or a family farm since she was not adverse to "bending" the rules for her patrons in those by gone days. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, Walter "J.J." Jester, and the love of her life, John Ray Church. She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Jim) Mills and Carolyn Jester; nephews, Kelly Mills, Chris (Virginia) Jester, and Allen (Tina) Jester; great-nephews Christian and Jody Jester, great-nieces Adrienne Jester and the "daughter of her heart" Brittany (Jake) Plowman; uncles and aunts, Archie (Barbara) Matthews, Polly McKnight, Katie Davis, and Della Hobson; and many cousins whom she loved dearly and friends too numerous to name. Her graveside service will be private. The public may pay their respects and sign the register book on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 8:00-5:00, and on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 8:00-5:00. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the medical staff at Novant Health Oncology Center, Woltz Hospice Home, and all who stayed day or night with her. We send special thanks to Jim Mills, Virginia, Brittany, Sue, Carol, Debbie, Judy Brown, Rex, Cathy, and her nephews. Memorials may be made to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephr Road, Dobson, NC 27017 or Prospect United Methodist Church, 3541 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
