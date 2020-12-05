Bennett, James Robert "R.J."



February 21, 1929 - December 2, 2020



Mr. James Robert "R.J." Bennett, age 91, of Pinnacle, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Bennett was born on February 21, 1929, in Stokes County to the late Roy Dillard and Elsie George Bennett.



Mr. Bennett was a life-long resident of Pinnacle, graduated from Pinnacle High School, and attended Cedar Hill Primitive Baptist Church. He worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 42 years, retiring in 1987. He also raised tobacco and swine and owned and operated a general store and a sawmill. He served in the Pinnacle Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue for 20 years and was Chairman of the Board in 1981 and 1985. He served in the Rock House Ruritan Club for 27 years. He was a charter member, with perfect attendance, serving as President, Vice President, and Assistant Treasurer, receiving Ruritan of the Year in 2006 and the Tom Downing Fellow Award in 2018 in appreciation of unselfish personal effort.



R.J. leaves behind a legacy of service and a loving community of family, friends and neighbors who looked out for one another. He was much loved by them, and his primary care physician, who especially attended his 80th birthday party and made an unheard-of house call to his personal residence to care for him during his last days. He will be remembered fondly for his generosity, impeccable memory, personal stories, smiles, and laughter.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his spouse, Nora Gibbons Bennett, and brother, Ralph Eugene Bennett. Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Lee and Beverly Bennett, Dennis Wayne and Lynda Bennett, and John Dillard and Denise Bennett, all of Pinnacle; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Cedar Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Pastors David Grubbs and Tim Crotts officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and Dr. Betty English.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Rock House Ruritan Club at 2889 Hwy. 268, Pinnacle, NC 27043 or to Pinnacle Volunteer Fire Department at 1033 High Bridge Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043.



Mr. Bennett will lie-in-state at Cox-Needham on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Bennett Family.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." ~2 Timothy 4:7.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.