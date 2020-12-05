Vestal, Patricia Jane



September 14, 1934 - December 2, 2020



Patricia Jane Vestal, age 86, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence. Jane was born in Yadkin County on September 14, 1934 to the late Sallie McBride Vestal and Lonnie Richard Vestal. Jane was a lifelong Methodist.



In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Allen Vestal.



She is survived by two special nephews, Richard "Bud" Vestal of Jonesville, and Marcus S. Vestal of Oklahoma.



Jane will lie-in-state, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.



A Graveside Service will be held, 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville by Rev. Lonnie Vestal.



Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Vestal family.



Johnson Funeral Home



615 W. Main St., Elkin, NC 28621



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.