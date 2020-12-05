Ray, Alice Faye Pugh
December 2, 1942 - December 3, 2020
On December 3, 2020, Alice Faye Pugh Ray passed away peacefully after a long health battle. Born in Rocky Mount, Virginia in 1942, Ray was 78 years old. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Vernie Pugh. Ray graduated from James Madison University and at the time of her retirement, was a teacher for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools. Important in her life was her time spent in the choir at Kingswood United Methodist Church; performing with the Piedmont Cheering Hearts senior cheerleading squad; as a volunteer at Crisis Control; being involved with the Rural Hall Friends of the Library; the Garden Spot of the World Garden Club; and the time she was involved with the Yokefellows Prison Ministry through Kingswood United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edgar Ray; parents, Walter and Vernie Pugh; brother and sisters, Dalton Pugh, Clara Talbert, Margie Altice and Nancy Hodges. She is survived by two sons, Will (Judy) of Winston-Salem and Wally (Denise) of Cornelius. Ray had ten grandchildren, Donovan, Lucas and Darci Wendeborn; John Avery and Brodie Grubbs; and Sierra, Alyssa, Conner, Casey and Kylie Ray. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be conducted at Kingswood United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bryce Updyke officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 271045
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.