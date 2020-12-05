Menu
Alice Faye Ray
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Ray, Alice Faye Pugh

December 2, 1942 - December 3, 2020

On December 3, 2020, Alice Faye Pugh Ray passed away peacefully after a long health battle. Born in Rocky Mount, Virginia in 1942, Ray was 78 years old. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Vernie Pugh. Ray graduated from James Madison University and at the time of her retirement, was a teacher for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools. Important in her life was her time spent in the choir at Kingswood United Methodist Church; performing with the Piedmont Cheering Hearts senior cheerleading squad; as a volunteer at Crisis Control; being involved with the Rural Hall Friends of the Library; the Garden Spot of the World Garden Club; and the time she was involved with the Yokefellows Prison Ministry through Kingswood United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edgar Ray; parents, Walter and Vernie Pugh; brother and sisters, Dalton Pugh, Clara Talbert, Margie Altice and Nancy Hodges. She is survived by two sons, Will (Judy) of Winston-Salem and Wally (Denise) of Cornelius. Ray had ten grandchildren, Donovan, Lucas and Darci Wendeborn; John Avery and Brodie Grubbs; and Sierra, Alyssa, Conner, Casey and Kylie Ray. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be conducted at Kingswood United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bryce Updyke officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 271045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
Such a nice lady! I taught school with Faye at Mineral Springs elementary school back in the 1980´s. She was always so kind and helpful. After coming back from a trip to the Holy Land, she gave me a wooden manger Christmas tree ornament. I have it on my tree every year. I always think of her. I will be praying for your family.
Mary Robertson
December 5, 2020