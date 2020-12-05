Ontis, Robert
August 29, 1936 - December 3, 2020
Robert Leroy Ontis, age 84, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home from an extended illness. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Doug McGee. Mr. Ontis will lie in state on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks are required. Mr. Ontis was born August 29, 1936 in Madison County to Charles Tommy Ontis and Lottie Hessenauer Ontis. Mr. Robert was a member of Arrington Heights Freewill Baptist Church, Lexington NC. Robert loved fishing and hunting and spending time with family, especially with his Grands. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Leroy Ontis, Jr.; a daughter, Roxane Jean Ontis; two brothers and sisters, John, Dale, Patsy and Mary Ann. Surviving are wife Della Mae Ontis, the love of his life for 61 years; daughter Shelia Wright; three grandchildren, Thomas, Joshua, Alaina; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Braxton, Hayden and Michael. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.