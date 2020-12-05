While I have never had the pleasure of meeting this precious saint, I have had the privilege of knowing her grandson. Brian Holcomb spoke very highly of his grandmother. It was obvious that she had left a mark on his heart that was both refreshing and sincere.

While I didn’t know her down here, I feel I will meet her one day in heaven. God bless you all in this time of need. We are praying for you all in Montana.



Dale Cunningham Friend December 4, 2020