Yadkinville - Mary Leigh Harrison Cheek Collins was born in the Center Community of Yadkin County on December 27, 1927 to Montgomery Lee and Madie Caudle Harrison. Mrs. Collins was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She displayed her servant's heart by taking care of the needs of others, especially the sick. She retired from Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin with 32 years of service, returning to work at the East Bend School Library 2 years and as Site Manager for the Yadkinville Senior Center Nutrition Department 4 years. Mrs. Collins was a lifetime member of Center United Methodist Church in Yadkinville, where she was a member of the Happy Pilgrims and Women's Group 1. Mary Leigh was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Herbert Cheek and Howard Collins, and special friend, Frear Adams, daughters, Margaret Elizabeth Cheek (stillborn) and Millie Cheek Turner Owens of Yadkinville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Zera Hauser (Worth) of Longwood, FL, Faye Brown (George) of Yadkinville, and James Longworth of Greensboro. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Clara Cheek Holcomb (Dean) of Lone Hickory, grandchildren, Michael Turner (Susie and daughters Ashley and Audrey) of Union Grove, Chris Turner of Hamptonville, April Holcomb Shore (Scott and children Jenna and Jacob) of Lone Hickory, Brian Holcomb (Jamie) of Great Falls, Montana, and Rodney Owens (Anna and children Evelyn, Bradley and Mattie) of Yadkinville, a sister, Ferne Longworth of Greensboro, a brother, Verne (Patty) Harrison of Boonville, son-in-law, Roger Owens of Yadkinville, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and friend Kathy Felts. Mrs. Collins will be remembered for the volunteer hours she so freely offered with the American Red Cross Blood Drives, Yadkinville Elementary School Reading Lab, Health Department Flu Shot Program, Yadkin Nursing Center, Willowbrook Nursing Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Ladies Auxiliary of Yadkin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10346, Parliamentarian and Board Member for YVEDDI, Board Member for Older American Acts, Secretary for the Young at Heart Club and Breast Cancer Research Foundation volunteer for special events, including donating her handmade quilts, baskets and embroidered pillowcases. She drove many people in the community to doctor's visits or radiation treatments in Elin, Salisbury and Winston-Salem who were unable to drive themselves. She also sat with so many of the sick in their hour of need. Mary picked up FDA food and delivered it to some of the recipients in the community. Her family will remember her delicious apple pie and chocolate pound cake most of all, her beautiful needlework, the many handmade quilts and baskets for which she won several ribbons at the fair and senior games. She made them lovingly for family members or donations. Her voice was a blessing added to the sound of the Yadkin County Senior Chorus, where she spent many hours practicing and traveling with her friends to sing at special events, church gatherings, and funerals. Special thanks to the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Center in Yadkinville, her church family and her son-in-law Dean who so willingly helped Clara transport Mary to so many appointments and other events by being her wheelchair buddy and lifting her up by the seat of her pants to get her in and out of the car then fastening her seatbelt so lovingly. He took care of her home, lawn and automobile for so many years and sat by her bedside day and night whether it be at the ER or in her final days until her struggle was over and she opened her eyes and looked straight up to Heaven. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Mary Leigh will be available for public viewing from 1:00 - 5:00 PM Saturday and 8:00 – 2:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will be a Drive-In Service at 3:00 PM Sunday in the parking lot of Center United Methodist Church in Yadkinville by Rev. Bill Foust, wit a Eulogy by her grandson, Brian Holcomb. Interment will follow in the Center Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Center United Methodist Church Playground Fund, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or In honor of Jacob Shore, Diamond Black Fan Anemia Foundation, PO Box 1092, West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
