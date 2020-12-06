Sessoms, Jo
November 1, 1929 - November 23, 2020
Jo Flinchum Sessoms, 91, of Winston Salem, NC passed away November 23, 2020. She was born in Pilot Mountain, NC to the late Bill and Sadye Flinchum.
She was a member of College Park Baptist Church for 62 years, volunteering in the office right up to the past two years. She loved raising plants, fishing, traveling and spending time at Emerald Isle, NC.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sessoms is preceded in death by her brother AJ Flinchum and her husband Leon Glenn Sessoms.
Surviving are her two children: Sherrie Sessoms Faulk (Wilkes), Scott Sessoms; Two grandchildren, Benjamin Wilkes Faulk (Ashley) and Kathryn Faulk Matarese (Michael); three great grandchildren, Ashtyn Elizabeth Faulk, Dylan Wilkes Faulk and Karson Wilkes Matarese, her Sister in Law, Virginia Flinchum and two of many cherished pets, Puff and Gracie.
The service will be held at College Park Baptist Church Saturday, December 12 at 11:00 am a burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. We will be observing state guidelines including wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to all the staff at Forsyth Court Independent Living Facility in Winston Salem and Mountain Valley Hospice in Winston Salem and Dobson, NC.
Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals and Cremations Reynolda
2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.