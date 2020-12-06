Freeman, Ruby "Vicki" Alexander
July 23, 1930 - December 3, 2020
Mrs. Ruby "Vicki" Alexander Freeman, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Vicki was born in Surry County on July 23, 1930, to the late Arvil and Verlie Alexander. Vicki graduated from Elkin High School in 1948. She moved to Winston-Salem in 1953 and began working at Winston-Salem Savings & Loan and later R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring after 20 plus years of service. Vicki married Ray Freeman in 1953. She joined Ardmore Baptist Church in 1966 and was an active member at the church in numerous capacities, including teaching the young professionals Sunday School class. Vicki had a great love for Ardmore Baptist Church and her church family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Ray Freeman. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Home Hospice Care for the compassionate care they provided to Vicki. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the Freeman family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.