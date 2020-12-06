Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lib Abbott Smith
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Smith, Lib Abbott

September 29, 1929 - December 4, 2020

Elizabeth "Lib" Abbott Smith, age 91, passed away on December 4th in Winston-Salem. She was born in Raleigh, NC to the late Paul and Myrtle Woodlief Abbott on September 29, 1929. Lib was married to Dan Smith, Jr. for 66 years and was his devoted caregiver in the years before his death in 2017. Lib was an active member of Beck's Baptist Church while her health allowed and retired from Wachovia Bank after more than 30 years of service.

Survivors include children Mike Smith and Dana Yelverton (David); grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Taylor Smith-Wesson (Jonny), Matthew Smith, Mitchell Yelverton (Jess Hall), and Wyatt Yelverton (Yinmeng Yang); great-grandchild Drue Smith; and beloved pups, Mojo and Helga.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Lib's friends and neighbors for their comfort and support over the last few years.

There will be no service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Lib's favorite charity. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I literally grew up with Lib. My parents and I lived next door on Evergreen Drive until I was 5 years old. Many years later when I began working at Wachovia, Lib and I worked together on Third Shift in Computer Operations. She was a sweet and loving person who I still remember with great affection. Rest In Peace, Lib and Dan.
Walter Joyce
December 6, 2020