Smith, Lib Abbott
September 29, 1929 - December 4, 2020
Elizabeth "Lib" Abbott Smith, age 91, passed away on December 4th in Winston-Salem. She was born in Raleigh, NC to the late Paul and Myrtle Woodlief Abbott on September 29, 1929. Lib was married to Dan Smith, Jr. for 66 years and was his devoted caregiver in the years before his death in 2017. Lib was an active member of Beck's Baptist Church while her health allowed and retired from Wachovia Bank after more than 30 years of service.
Survivors include children Mike Smith and Dana Yelverton (David); grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Taylor Smith-Wesson (Jonny), Matthew Smith, Mitchell Yelverton (Jess Hall), and Wyatt Yelverton (Yinmeng Yang); great-grandchild Drue Smith; and beloved pups, Mojo and Helga.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Lib's friends and neighbors for their comfort and support over the last few years.
There will be no service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Lib's favorite charity. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.