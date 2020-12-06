Patterson, William Doug



December 23, 1946 - December 3, 2020



William D. (Doug) Patterson passed from this life on December 3rd and is now reunited with his Mother and Father, Arlene and Bill Patterson as well as his brother David. Doug continues to live in the memory of his long-time Partner Tom Bailey, two nieces Jennifer (Charlie) Mickey and Julie (Chad) Landen. His long-time friendships with Billy and Jerry, his Godson Eddie and new friend Ruth were nourishing during his illness. Doug was loved by his neighbors who cared for him by providing food, chairs for him to sit in while outside in addition to much needed laughter. For all of the neighbors and friends who called to offer concern and prayers….Thank you a thousand times over. The Palliative and Hospice staff whose work is their Ministry, Thank You for 'compassion in real time.'



There is a quote by Richard Bach, "Rarely do members of the same family grow up under the same roof." There are members of his family who grew up on a different continent and provided constant love and support. Namaste.



Throughout his life Doug endeavored to live his life by a code of honor, dignity and respect. During the process of his transition a measure of quiet grace surrounded him reinforced by compassion, love and prayers.



While physical demise will change the person, relationships are eternal and those who remember Doug will think of his smile and laughter as well as his gift of 'talking a little trash.' On Saturday evening he appreciated time with close friends while enjoying a few Bud Light Limes. His basic personality was inherited from his parents who lived their life motivated by kindness, respect and the desire to "…love one another." He always expressed gratitude for the least degree of kindness shown to him. A lesson everyone can learn. Doug would probably get a little upset at us for trying to convince people he was a perfect little Saint….because like everyone he made mistakes, sometimes the same one more than once but he attempted to learn rather than repeat them.



Doug grew up in Pilot Mtn North Carolina and graduated from East Surry High School. After serving in the Army he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from High Point University. Real Estate was his passion during his career and was a principal partner in the Dunhill Companies, a Real Estate development Co in Charlotte. He was a motivating force in developing historic properties such as the Dunhill Hotel, the Moorehead Inn and the Oaklawn Plantation among other historic and commercial properties. When moving to Winston Salem he began Park Place Real Estate.



There will be a graveside service at a later date. If anyone would like to send a memorial please mail to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St SW, Winston Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.