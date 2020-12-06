Cole, Grady Prim
August 10, 1938 - December 4, 2020
Mr. Grady Prim Cole, 82, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Stokes County on August 10, 1938, the son of the late Herbert H. Cole and Sadie Prim Cole. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 35 years of service and then worked for Flow Automotive as a dealer transporter for many years. Grady was a member of Jefferson Christian Church and loved old cars and showing his 56 T-bird. He also enjoyed bowling, bluegrass music and most importantly spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Cole; and a special nephew, Victor Marler. Grady is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Cole; two daughters, Donna Blackburn (Roy) and Debbie Poe (Barry); four grandchildren, Brian Hepler, Ashleigh Essic (Tyler), Jennifer Cassidy (Mike) and Amanda Johnson (Chad); nine great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Hepler, Camryn Essic, Jayce Cassidy, Caleb Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Austin Cassidy, Kirsten Johnson, Kennadi Johnson and Ava Boone; three brothers, Billy Cole (Brenda), Donald Cole (Sue) and Dale Cole (Page); a sister, Wilma King; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Jefferson Christian Church Cemetery with Steve Cook, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Jefferson Christian Church General Fund, 8200 Jefferson Church Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.