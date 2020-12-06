Marshall, Donald Gray
September 2, 1941 - December 4, 2020
Donald Gray Marshall, 79, of King, NC passed away peacefully Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Marshall was born on September 2, 1941, in Stokes County, NC to the late Ardythe Reynolds and Raymond Decoster Marshall. He was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ. He proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a terminal manager with Roanoke Cement prior to retirement. His love for his large family was deep and he dearly loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. Donald was an avid golfer and played at Hemlock Golf Course and previously played at Long Creek. He also loved gardening, working in his yard, and scenic driving.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Marshall; and his beloved dogs: Brandy and Bailey.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of fifty-four years; Susan Snyder Marshall; his daughters: Michele Hamby (Ken), and Robin Berner (Richard); his beloved grandchildren: Adam Hamby, Kaitlyn Allen (Paul), Taylor Hamby, Chance Hamby, and Richie Berner "RB3", and great grandson, Troy Hamby; his sisters: Judy Mullins (Alvie), Janice Edwards, and Becky Clinard; his brothers: Jerry Marshall (Peggy), Ronnie Marshall, Stephen Marshall (Dawn), Barry Marshall (Debbie), and Larry Marshall (Debbie); along with many nephews, nieces and golfing buddies.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Slate Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ, with Pastors Chuck Bower and Don Wallace officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poplar Springs Church of Christ Building Fund: 7120 NC 66 Hwy. S. King, NC 27021.
