Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emily Montgomery Young
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Young, Emily Montgomery

May 18, 1940 - November 30, 2020

Mrs. Emily Mongtomery Young passed away peacefully at age 80 years on November 30, 2020. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to the US in 1963. She graduated from Queens College in Charlotte and had a successful career with Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. She was an avid golfer and an excellent bridge player. She resided at Bermuda Run for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Young, an IBM executive. Survivors include her sisters: Anna Reid, Elizabeth Rigley, Mary McCallum, and Jean Cryans, and her younger brother, Frank Rigley. A funeral mass will be held at St. Leo's catholic church in Winston-Salem on Monday, December 14, at 11:00 am. Her ashes will be interred in the parish columbarium. Emily was a kind soul and will be missed by all. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Leo's catholic church in Winston-Salem
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Emily was a coworker at WACHOVIA, but was more than that..a friend I could always talk with and a voice of reason when needed. She was a good person.
Pamela White
December 6, 2020