Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
GUEST BOOK
9 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Tammy, you took great care of your mom and dad. It´s time to rest. Love and hugs.
Don & Linda Nichols
December 6, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Jimmy's passing I can remember all the great times we had both at the lake and when the kids were small camping. I cant remember a time that he wasn't smiling and happy. He and Aunt Betty Jean were always together and you could see the love they had for each other at all times. He will be missed by all but I know all the "Charlie Browns" (every kid he meet) will miss him the most as he loved children I think the most. May God give you the comfort to go on with love in your hearts and found memories of both Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty Jean.
David Long
Family
December 6, 2020
Tammy and Gary, Jack and I were sorry to learn of the passing of your father. Your Mom & Dad were wonderful lake neighbors. They will be missed but know that your families will carry on their love of the lake. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Jack & Penny Camp
Neighbor
December 6, 2020
Jimmy was my Uncle, I knew Him and remember Him for His Infectious Grin and his truly good Heart! When I was 9 years old My Mother, Father and Brothers and Sister were staying at Jimmy and Betty Jeans Lake Cabin at High Rock Lake. This was 1969 !! We were all at their Cabin and watched Neil Armstrong step off the Eagle and heard Neil say "This is One Small Step for Man, And One Giant Leap for Mankind" Tammy, Gary and Your Families. We are so sorry for Your Loss Today!! May Jimmy Rest in Peace. And God reach out His Loving Arms and Help You in Your Grief. Ya'll are all in Our thoughts And Prayers. Trent and Jodi Brisendine
Trent and Jodi Brisendine
Family
December 5, 2020
Pop was a mans man for sure. A true Southern American that loved his family and country. He always stood for the National Anthem even in his home. I admired the way he took care of Beanie for so many years. His word was his bond. We worked a many of a day together on his farm. He was never scared of hard work. He was a great grandfather to my sons. I was very appreciated of the time Tammy was able to spend with him this year. I admire Tammy for the care she gave him. I look forward to the day I see him again..
Mike Vogler
December 5, 2020
Tammy and Gary, my sincere condolences to you and your families. Jimmy was such a good man and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Lynn always had wonderful memories to share about his North Carolina family.
Linda Brisendine
Family
December 5, 2020
Marty and I are so sad to hear of Jimmy's passing....We will keep you in our prayers through this season!! Marty and Eve Sink
Eve Sink
Family
December 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
December 5, 2020
Our sympathy to the family. Betty and Jimmy were special people. Betty Nifong