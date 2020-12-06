I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Jimmy's passing I can remember all the great times we had both at the lake and when the kids were small camping. I cant remember a time that he wasn't smiling and happy. He and Aunt Betty Jean were always together and you could see the love they had for each other at all times. He will be missed by all but I know all the "Charlie Browns" (every kid he meet) will miss him the most as he loved children I think the most. May God give you the comfort to go on with love in your hearts and found memories of both Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty Jean.

David Long Family December 6, 2020